Are We Witnessing The Mainstream Emergence Of RNA?

Charting the development history and evolution of monoclonal antibodies as a therapeutic class reveals industry was slow to recognize their potential. The first 50 approvals took place over three decades, although the subsequent 50 were condensed into just five years as MAbs firmly revolutionized the treatment of a huge number of diseases. In Vivo asks whether RNA therapies, similarly underappreciated in the early days of development but now firmly in our collective conscience owing to their role in the pandemic response, are on the cusp of entering mainstream R&D?