News We’re Watching: Boston Scientific Updates PFA Progress, Novel Vibrating Pill For Obesity, And More

Medtech Insight's News We're Watching highlights medtech industry developments that you may have missed over the last few weeks. The first edition for 2024 includes an update on Boston Scientific's pulsed field ablation technology and a preclinical trial of a novel weight-loss "pill." Also, Strkyer is acquiring SERF, Imperative Care is testing a new intracranial stent, and CardioMech closed a $13m funding round to support its artificial mitral chord repair technology.