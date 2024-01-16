News We’re Watching: Self-Powered Pacemakers, Artificial Hearts, And More
Medtech Insight's News We're Watching highlights medtech industry developments that you may have missed over the last few weeks. Chinese researchers are working on a self-powered pacemaker, Carmat updated its artificial heart progress, a trial validates Smith & Nephew's Regeneten implant in shoulder surgery, experts back intravascular IVUS in peripheral interventions, and Spectral AI launches a new trial of its AI for burn evaluation.