News We're Watching: Layoffs At Illumina, Canary's Heart Sensor; SCS To Help Amputees; Samsung's Apnea Monitor

Medtech Insight's News We're Watching highlights a few medtech industry developments we are following: Illumina will lay off 111 people from its San Diego headquarters as it comes to grips with the impending Grail divestiture; a team of researchers have devised a way to use spinal cord stimulators to give amputees "feeling" in a leg that is no longer there; Samsung earns FDA de novo for sleep apnea monitor.