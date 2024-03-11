News We’re Watching: FDA Approves Medtronic's Affera, Roche's CGM Moves Closer To Approval, And More

Medtech Insight's News We're Watching covers medtech industry and research news you may have missed. This week, the Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference in Florence, Italy, included new results from studies of Roche's continuous glucose monitor and Medtronic's 780G insulin pump, Medtronic moved closer to earning FDA approval for its Affera ablation mapping and ablation system, and Linus Health expanded its technology for finding signs of cognitive problems in speech data.