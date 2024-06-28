News We're Watching: Change Healthcare Details Breach Scope, CHAI Releases AI Assurance Draft, FDA Partners With Gates Foundation

 
• By Hannah Daniel and Elizabeth Orr

This week, Change Healthcare admittedi ts February breach revealed sensitive information like medical diagnoses and Social Security Numbers; the Coalition for Health Artificial Intelligence released its Assurance Standards Guide and Reporting Checklist for developers; and the FDA announced public meetings in July on IVD classification, the Home as a Health Care Hub initiative, and device sterilization.

"News We're Watching" Feature Image
• Source: Medtech Insight

More from Regulation

More from News We're Watching