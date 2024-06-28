News We're Watching: Change Healthcare Details Breach Scope, CHAI Releases AI Assurance Draft, FDA Partners With Gates Foundation
This week, Change Healthcare admittedi ts February breach revealed sensitive information like medical diagnoses and Social Security Numbers; the Coalition for Health Artificial Intelligence released its Assurance Standards Guide and Reporting Checklist for developers; and the FDA announced public meetings in July on IVD classification, the Home as a Health Care Hub initiative, and device sterilization.