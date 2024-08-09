News We’re Watching: Medtronic Recall; FDA Approves Injector For Opioid Overdose; EKO Teams Up With LSU Tigers For Heart Monitoring

This week, Medtronic recalled a nerve monitoring system due to reports of false responses. The US FDA approved the first auto-injector for opioid-overdose, made by Purdue Pharma. The agency granted de novo authorization for Labcorp’s PGDx elio plasma focus Dx used by labs for genetic profiling. As of 7 August, 950 AI/ML devices have been approved by the FDA. EKO Health teamed up with LSU to help detect arrhythmias and murmurs in student-athletes.