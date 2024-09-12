3M
https://www.3m.com/
Industry
- Academic and Research Institutions
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- Acelity
- Acolyte Biomedica
- Aearo Technologies
- Abzil Industria e Comércio
- Arizant
- Attenti Holdings
- Brontes Technologies
- CodeRyte
- Crawford Healthcare Holdings
- Diaphon
- DMS Chile
- ESPE
- IMTEC
- Ivera Medical
- Kinetic Concepts
- Les Entreprises Solumed
- Ligacon
- LingualCare
- M Company
- M*Modal
- McGahn Medical
- Membrana
- Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing
- PyMaH
- Scott Safety
- Semfinder
- SoftMed Systems
- Systagenix Wound Management
- TOP-Service für Lingualtechnik
- Treo Solutions
- Vantage Health