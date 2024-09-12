3M

Industry

  • Academic and Research Institutions
  • Diversified

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Acelity
  • Acolyte Biomedica
  • Aearo Technologies
  • Abzil Industria e Comércio
  • Arizant
  • Attenti Holdings
  • Brontes Technologies
  • CodeRyte
  • Crawford Healthcare Holdings
  • Diaphon
  • DMS Chile
  • ESPE
  • IMTEC
  • Ivera Medical
  • Kinetic Concepts
  • Les Entreprises Solumed
  • Ligacon
  • LingualCare
  • M Company
  • M*Modal
  • McGahn Medical
  • Membrana
  • Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing
  • PyMaH
  • Scott Safety
  • Semfinder
  • SoftMed Systems
  • Systagenix Wound Management
  • TOP-Service für Lingualtechnik
  • Treo Solutions
  • Vantage Health
See more in Biomedtracker

Latest on 3M