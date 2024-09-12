Alere, Inc.

Industry

  • In Vitro Diagnostics
    • Glucose Testing
    • Chemistry, Immunoassay
    • Urine-based Testing
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Nutraceuticals
    • OTC, Consumer
  • Medical Devices

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Axis-Shield plc
  • Binax, Inc
  • BBI Holdings PLC
  • Biosite, Inc., Binax
  • Concateno plc
  • Cholestech Corporation
  • Free & Clear, Inc.
  • HemoSense, Inc.
  • Inverness Medical Innovations Inc.
  • Matria Healthcare Inc.
  • MZT Holdings Inc. (Matritech)
  • Ostex International Inc.
  • Panbio Ltd.
  • US Diagnostics (USD)
See more in Biomedtracker

Latest on Alere, Inc.