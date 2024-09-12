Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Industry

  • Biotechnology
    • Large Molecule
      • Antibodies
    • Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals
  • Alexion Pharma K.K. (formerly Legend K.K. or Legend Pharma Co.)
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • AstraZeneca Rare Disease
  • Enobia Pharma
  • LogicBio Therapeutics
  • Orphatec Pharmaceuticals
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals
  • Prolifaron
  • Synageva BioPharma
  • Syntimmune
  • Taligen Therapeutics
  • Wilson Therapeutics
See more in Biomedtracker

Latest on Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.