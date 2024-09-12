Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
http://www.alexion.com
Industry
- Biotechnology
- Large Molecule
- Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy
- Pharmaceuticals
- Specialty Pharmaceuticals
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals
- Alexion Pharma K.K. (formerly Legend K.K. or Legend Pharma Co.)
- AstraZeneca PLC
- AstraZeneca Rare Disease
- Enobia Pharma
- LogicBio Therapeutics
- Orphatec Pharmaceuticals
- Portola Pharmaceuticals
- Prolifaron
- Synageva BioPharma
- Syntimmune
- Taligen Therapeutics
- Wilson Therapeutics