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Amarantus BioScience Holdings Inc.
http://www.amarantus.com/
Industry
Biotechnology
Pharmaceuticals
Other Names/Subsidiaries
Amarantus Therapeutics
Avant Diagnostics, Inc.
Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc.
Cutanogen
DioGenix, Inc.
Elto Pharma, Inc.
MANF Therapeutics, Inc.
See more in
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