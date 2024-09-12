Amarantus BioScience Holdings Inc.

Industry

  • Biotechnology
  • Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Amarantus Therapeutics
  • Avant Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Cutanogen
  • DioGenix, Inc.
  • Elto Pharma, Inc.
  • MANF Therapeutics, Inc.
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