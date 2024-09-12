Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals
    • OTC, Consumer
    • Generic Drugs
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Acrotech Biopharma
  • APL
  • Auro Vaccines
  • AuroMedics Pharma
  • AXIS Clinicals (formerly Trident Life Sciences)
  • CuraTeQ Biologics
  • GENERIS Farmacêutica
  • Glaxo (India)
  • Hyacinths Pharma
  • Longxiang Pharma Taizhou
  • Luoxin Aurovitas Pharm (Chengdu)
  • Milpharm
  • Natrol
  • Pharmacin International
  • Puren Pharma
  • Ranit Pharma
  • TL Biopharmaceutical
  • Veritaz Healthcare
