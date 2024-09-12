B. Braun Melsungen AG

Industry

  • Medical Devices
    • Implantable Devices
    • Surgical Equipment & Devices
    • Consumables, Central Supplies
  • Services
    • Group Purchasing
    • Home Infusion
  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management
  • Distributors
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Vaccines

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Aesculap AG
  • Aesculap Inc.
  • Aesculap Implant Systems
  • B. Braun Medical Inc.
  • B. Braun Medical SAS
  • B. Braun Miethke GmbH & Co. KG
  • Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.
  • Dextera Surgical, Inc.
  • Lauer Membran Wassertechnik GmbH
  • McGaw, Inc.
  • Aesculap
  • Aragon Surgical
  • Gematek
  • Ibidialyse
  • MCP Medicare
  • Medizintechnik
  • Nefrovall
  • Productos Farmaceuticos Fidex
  • Rhena-Med
  • Rolicare
  • Saxonia Medical
  • Suturex & Renodex
  • Tissue Engineering Technologies (TETEC)
  • TravaCare
