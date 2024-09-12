Cambrex Corporation

Industry

  • Services
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Generic Drugs
    • Vaccines
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals
  • Contract Research Organization-CRO
  • Biotechnology

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • CasChem
  • Zenara Pharma
  • Avista Pharma Solutions
  • Solid Form Solutions
  • Halo Pharma
  • Cambrex Charles City
  • Cambrex Hong Kong Limited
  • Q1 Scientific Limited
  • Cambrex Zenara
  • The Humphrey Chemical
  • CBMX C.V
  • 8121117 Canada Inc
  • Rutherford Chemicals
  • Cambrex Zenara
  • Cambrex Karlskoga
  • Nordic Synthesis
  • CBMX Bahamas
  • Cambrex High Point
  • Cambrex Profarmaco Milano
  • Cambrex North Brunswick
  • Snapdragon Chemistry
  • Cambrex Absorption Systems
  • Cambrex International
