Cardinal Health, Inc.

Industry

  • Distributors
  • Services
    • Home Infusion
    • Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Institutions
  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Drug Delivery
      • Controlled Release
    • Vaccines
    • Generic Drugs
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals
  • Contract Research Organization-CRO

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • AccessClosure
  • Alaris Medical Systems
  • Allegiance
  • Allegiance Healthcare
  • American Threshold Industries
  • Automatic Liquid Packaging
  • Beckloff Associates
  • Behrens
  • Bindley Western
  • Biotech
  • Boron
  • LePore & Associates
  • Borschow Hospital & Medical Supplies
  • Care Fusion
  • Chapman Drug
  • Cordis Corporation
  • CurranCare
  • Denver Biomedical
  • ENDOlap
  • Enturia
  • Eon Media
  • Gala Biotech
  • HealthCare Solutions
  • Herd Mundy Richardson Holdings
  • Humiston-Keeling
  • Innovative Therapies
  • James W. Daly
  • John L. Thompson Sons
  • Kinray
  • Magellan Laboratories
  • Marmac Distributors
  • Medical Strategies
  • Medicap Pharmacies
  • Medicine Shoppe International
  • MediQual Systems
  • MedMined
  • naviHealth
  • OutcomesMTM
  • Owen Healthcare
  • Pacific Surgical Innovations
  • PCI Services
  • PRN Services
  • Pyxis
  • RP Scherer
  • Solomons
  • SP Pharmaceuticals
  • Specialty Networks
  • SpecialtyScripts Pharmacy
  • Syncor International
  • The Bailey Drug Company
  • The Harvard Drug Group
  • The Intercare Group
  • Trimaras Printing
  • VIASYS Healthcare
  • Whitmire Distribution
