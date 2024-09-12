Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

Industry

  • Services
    • Outcomes Studies
    • Services sold to health care facilities
    • Home Infusion
    • Specialized outpatient services
    • Utilization Review, Claims Processing, Cost Contai
    • Group Purchasing
    • Managed Care, Insurance, Integrated Systems
      • Specialized Provider Networks
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals
  • Medical Devices
    • Diagnostic Imaging Equipment & Supplies
      • Digital Imaging
  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • BEBIG Isotopentechnik und Umweltdiagnostik GmbH
  • Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH
  • Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A.
  • Gamma-Service-Produktbestrahlung GmBH
  • Mick Radio-Nuclear Instruments.
See more in Biomedtracker

Latest on Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG