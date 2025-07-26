Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Sign In
Free Trial
Sign In
Free Trial
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Genloci Biotechnologies Inc.
http://www.genloci.com/
Industry
Biotechnology
Other Names/Subsidiaries
Advanced Biotechnology
Jiatide Biological Technology
Jilin Runfengyuan Biopharmaceutical
Nanning Jirui Bio-Pharmaceutical
Yinkang Pharmaceutical.
See more in
Biomedtracker
Latest on Genloci Biotechnologies Inc.