Genloci Biotechnologies Inc.

Industry

  • Biotechnology

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Advanced Biotechnology
  • Jiatide Biological Technology
  • Jilin Runfengyuan Biopharmaceutical
  • Nanning Jirui Bio-Pharmaceutical
  • Yinkang Pharmaceutical.
