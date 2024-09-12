Genscript Biotech Corporation

Industry

  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management
  • Biotechnology
    • Nanotechnology, Chips, etc.
    • Drug Discovery Technologies
      • Genomics-Proteomics
    • Large Molecule
      • Antibodies
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Contract Research Organization-CRO
  • Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Anhui Pushen Biotechnology
  • CustomArray
  • GenScript Biotech
  • GenScript ProBio
  • Genscript Japan
  • Genscript USA
  • Jiangsu Genscript Biotech
  • Jinan Bestzyme Biological
  • Jinsikang Technology
  • Legend Biotech Ireland
  • Legend Biotech Ireland Limited
  • Legend Biotech USA
  • Nanjing Bestzyme Bioengineering
  • Nanjing GenScript
  • Nanjing Jinsirui Biotechnology
  • Nanjing Legend Biotechnology
  • Shanghai Jingrui Biotechnology
