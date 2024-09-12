Genscript Biotech Corporation
https://www.genscript.com/
Industry
- Digital Health
- Biotechnology
- Nanotechnology, Chips, etc.
- Drug Discovery Technologies
- Large Molecule
- Pharmaceuticals
- Contract Research Organization-CRO
- Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- Anhui Pushen Biotechnology
- CustomArray
- GenScript Biotech
- GenScript ProBio
- Genscript Japan
- Genscript USA
- Jiangsu Genscript Biotech
- Jinan Bestzyme Biological
- Jinsikang Technology
- Legend Biotech Ireland
- Legend Biotech Ireland Limited
- Legend Biotech USA
- Nanjing Bestzyme Bioengineering
- Nanjing GenScript
- Nanjing Jinsirui Biotechnology
- Nanjing Legend Biotechnology
- Shanghai Jingrui Biotechnology