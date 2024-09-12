Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Industry

  • Biotechnology
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Vaccines
  • Medical Devices

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (CGP)
  • Beijing Jiu He Pharmaceutical
  • Grand Pharmaceutical Huangshi Feiyun
  • Hubei Grand Everyday Bright Eyes
  • Hubei Grand Fuchi Pharmaceutical and Chemical
  • Hubei Wellness Pharmaceutical
  • Wuhan Grand Hoyo
  • Wuhan Grand Pharmaceutical Group
  • Wuhan Kernel Bio Tech
  • Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical
