Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited
Industry
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceuticals
- Vaccines
- Medical Devices
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (CGP)
- Beijing Jiu He Pharmaceutical
- Grand Pharmaceutical Huangshi Feiyun
- Hubei Grand Everyday Bright Eyes
- Hubei Grand Fuchi Pharmaceutical and Chemical
- Hubei Wellness Pharmaceutical
- Wuhan Grand Hoyo
- Wuhan Grand Pharmaceutical Group
- Wuhan Kernel Bio Tech
- Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical