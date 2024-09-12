Grifols, S.A.

Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Vaccines
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals
  • Medical Devices
    • Diagnostic Equipment & Supplies
  • In Vitro Diagnostics
    • Molecular Diagnostics & Genetic Testing

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Albimmune
  • Alkahest
  • Alpha Therapeutic Corporation
  • Araclon Biotech
  • Biomat
  • Biotest
  • Diagnostic Grifols
  • GigaGen
  • Goetech
  • Grifols Biologicals
  • Grifols Diagnostics Solutions
  • Grifols Pyrenees Research Center
  • Grifols Therapeutics
  • Haema
  • Instituto Grifols
  • Laboratorios Grifols
  • Logística Grifols
  • MedKeeper
  • Medion Diagnostics
  • Medion Grifols Diagnostic
  • Plasma centres (11 from green cross & 7 from kedplasma)
  • Progenika Biopharma
  • Probitas Pharma
  • Talecris Biotherapeutics
  • Talecris Plasma Resources
  • Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings
See more in Biomedtracker

Latest on Grifols, S.A.