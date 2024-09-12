Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Vaccines
  • Biotechnology

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Cellceutix Corporation
  • IPIX Pharma Limited
  • IPIX Pharma
  • PolyMedix, Inc.
  • PolyMedix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
