Luye Pharma Group, Ltd.
https://www.luye.cn/lvye_en/
Industry
- Pharmaceuticals
- Specialty Pharmaceuticals
- Drug Delivery
- Biotechnology
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- A-Bio Pharma
- Beijing WBL Peking University Biotech
- Guangzhou Patronus Biotech
- Jimai Biological Technology
- Luye Biotech
- Luye Pharma
- Nanjing Luye Sike Pharmaceutical
- Shandong Boan Biological Technology
- Shandong Boan Biotechnology
- Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical
- Sichuan Baoguang
- Sichuan Luye Baoguang Pharmaceutical Industry
- Solid Success Holdings
- Vela Diagnostics
- Yantai Patronus Biotech