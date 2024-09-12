Luye Pharma Group, Ltd.

Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals
    • Drug Delivery
      • Transdermal
  • Biotechnology
    • Large Molecule
      • Antibodies
  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • A-Bio Pharma
  • Beijing WBL Peking University Biotech
  • Guangzhou Patronus Biotech
  • Jimai Biological Technology
  • Luye Biotech
  • Luye Pharma
  • Nanjing Luye Sike Pharmaceutical
  • Shandong Boan Biological Technology
  • Shandong Boan Biotechnology
  • Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical
  • Sichuan Baoguang
  • Sichuan Luye Baoguang Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Solid Success Holdings
  • Vela Diagnostics
  • Yantai Patronus Biotech
