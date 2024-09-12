PerkinElmer Inc.
https://www.revvity.com/
Industry
- In Vitro Diagnostics
- Chemistry, Immunoassay
- Molecular Diagnostics & Genetic Testing
- Biotechnology
- Drug Discovery Technologies
- Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- Analytica of Branford
- Arnel
- BioLegend
- Haoyuan Biotech
- Horizon Discovery
- Immunodiagnostic Systems
- Nexcelom Bioscience
- Opto Technology
- Perten Instruments
- SIRION Biotech
- SYM-BIO Lifescience
- Tulip Diagnostics
- Vanadis Diagnostics
- ViaCell
- Wallac
- Oxford Immunotec
- Oxford Immunotec Global
- VisEn Medical Inc.