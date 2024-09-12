PerkinElmer Inc.

Industry

  • In Vitro Diagnostics
    • Chemistry, Immunoassay
    • Molecular Diagnostics & Genetic Testing
  • Biotechnology
    • Drug Discovery Technologies
      • Genomics-Proteomics
  • Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Analytica of Branford
  • Arnel
  • BioLegend
  • Haoyuan Biotech
  • Horizon Discovery
  • Immunodiagnostic Systems
  • Nexcelom Bioscience
  • Opto Technology
  • Perten Instruments
  • SIRION Biotech
  • SYM-BIO Lifescience
  • Tulip Diagnostics
  • Vanadis Diagnostics
  • ViaCell
  • Wallac
  • Oxford Immunotec
  • Oxford Immunotec Global
  • VisEn Medical Inc.
