Precigen, Inc.

Industry

  • Biotechnology
    • Drug Discovery Technologies
      • Genomics-Proteomics
      • Bioinformatics
      • Molecular Diversity
    • Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy
    • Large Molecule
    • Transgenics
    • Synthesis Technologies, Production Processes
  • Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies
  • Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • ActoBiotics Division
  • ActoBio Therapeutics
  • ActoGeniX
  • AquaBounty Technologies
  • Exemplar Genetics
  • GenVec
  • GT Life Sciences
  • Immunologix
  • Intrexon
  • Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany
  • Intrexon Health
  • Intrexon T1D Partners (Joint Venture)
  • MediStem
  • MBP Titan
  • Oxitec
  • Trans Ova Genetics
  • Triple-Gene
  • Xogenex
