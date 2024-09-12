Precigen, Inc.
https://precigen.com/
Industry
- Biotechnology
- Drug Discovery Technologies
- Genomics-Proteomics
- Bioinformatics
- Molecular Diversity
- Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy
- Large Molecule
- Transgenics
- Synthesis Technologies, Production Processes
- Research, Analytical Equipment & Supplies
Other Names/Subsidiaries
- ActoBiotics Division
- ActoBio Therapeutics
- ActoGeniX
- AquaBounty Technologies
- Exemplar Genetics
- GenVec
- GT Life Sciences
- Immunologix
- Intrexon
- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany
- Intrexon Health
- Intrexon T1D Partners (Joint Venture)
- MediStem
- MBP Titan
- Oxitec
- Trans Ova Genetics
- Triple-Gene
- Triple-Gene
- MediStem
- Xogenex