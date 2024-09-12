Smith & Nephew plc

Industry

  • Medical Devices
    • Surgical Equipment & Devices
      • Minimally or Less Invasive
    • Implantable Devices
  • Biotechnology
  • Pharmaceuticals
    • Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Acufex Microsurgical
  • ADERMA
  • ArthroCare Corporation
  • Atracsys Sàrl
  • Blue Belt Holdings
  • Cartiheal
  • Ceterix Orthopaedics
  • EuroCiencia Colombia
  • Healthpoint Biotherapeutics
  • Kalypto Medical
  • Leaf Healthcare
  • LifeModeler
  • Nucryst Pharmaceuticals
  • Osiris Therapeutics
  • Plus Orthopedics
  • Richards Medical Company
  • Rotation Medical
  • Tenet
