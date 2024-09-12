WuXi AppTec

Industry

  • Services
  • Biotechnology
    • Drug Discovery Technologies
      • ADMET
      • Bioinformatics
  • Contract Research Organization-CRO
  • Digital Health
    • Disease Management
  • Laboratory Testing Services
  • Pharmaceuticals

Other Names/Subsidiaries

  • Abgent
  • AppTec Laboratory Services
  • Chemdepo
  • Crelux GmbH
  • Faxian Therapeutics
  • HD Biosciences
  • JW Biotechnology (Shanghai)
  • Jiecheng Med-Tech Development
  • MedKey Med-Tech Development OXGENE
  • Oxford Genetics
  • ResearchPoint Global
  • STA Pharmaceutical
  • Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceuticals
  • Wuxi PharmaTech
  • WuXi Biologics
  • WuXi Merger Limited
  • XenoBiotic Laboratories
