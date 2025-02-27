Fresenius Kabi Eyeing €1bn Revenues From Biopharma Within Three Years
Surge In Biopharma Among Factors Leading To Improved 16%-18% EBIT Margin Band
Reporting year-end financials, the Fresenius group spoke at length about its ambition for Fresenius Kabi to reach the billion euro milestone in annual revenues for its prospering Biopharma unit in the coming years, as management also addressed queries about the dynamic pricing environment ahead of the firm’s imminent launch of a biosimilar to Stelara in the US.