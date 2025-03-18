Stada Breaks The €4bn Barrier Ahead Of Potential IPO – Sooner Or Later?
German Generics Giant Says It Is ‘Growing Ahead Of The Market’
Stada has set out annual results that it says demonstrate that the German firm is outperforming the market in all of its business segments, with the company breaking the €4bn sales barrier for the first time. The results come ahead of a long-awaited potential IPO that conflicting rumors suggest could either come very soon indeed, or may be delayed until later this year.