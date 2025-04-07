Biosimilars Industry Buoyed By EMA Paper On Reducing Clinical Trials
Paper On Streamlining Development Wins Plaudits At MfE Conference
The EMA’s latest move towards a more streamlined process for biosimilar registration in Europe was the hottest topic at last week’s annual biosimilars conference held by Medicines for Europe in Amsterdam. Generics Bulletin discusses the new draft reflection paper and its significance for industry, reports on reactions from the event, and reveals the next steps unveiled by EMA officials.