Pulling Together: Global Regulators Discuss Convergence On Biosimilars
Representatives From European, US, Japanese And Saudi Agencies Talk Streamlining
While the biosimilars industry has welcomed individual pockets of progress around regulatory streamlining, it is essential that approaches from global authorities move forward together if they are to have a meaningful impact on biosimilar development. At Medicines for Europe’s annual biosimilars conference, regulators from around the world talked about how their thinking is converging.