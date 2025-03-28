Celltrion Plans Multiple US Biosimilar Launches In An ‘Exciting And Momentous’ Year

Celltrion USA Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Nusbickel Lays Out Biosimilar Plans

 
• By Dave Wallace

With Celltrion having just received approval for its US Actemra (tocilizumab) biosimilar and having just launched its ustekinumab rival to Stelara – and with the introduction of the Korean developer’s denosumab rivals to Prolia and Xgeva just around the corner – 2025 is set to be a busy year, Celltrion USA chief commercial officer Thomas Nusbickel tells Generics Bulletin.

2025 is set to be a banner year for Celltrion in the US (Shutterstock)

More from Interviews

More from Business