Celltrion Plans Multiple US Biosimilar Launches In An ‘Exciting And Momentous’ Year
Celltrion USA Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Nusbickel Lays Out Biosimilar Plans
With Celltrion having just received approval for its US Actemra (tocilizumab) biosimilar and having just launched its ustekinumab rival to Stelara – and with the introduction of the Korean developer’s denosumab rivals to Prolia and Xgeva just around the corner – 2025 is set to be a busy year, Celltrion USA chief commercial officer Thomas Nusbickel tells Generics Bulletin.