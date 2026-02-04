Pink Sheet
‘These Decisions Created A Lot Of Uncertainty’ – Why The Supreme Court’s Skinny-Label Ruling Matters
Chad Landmon Of Polsinelli’s Expert Opinion On Hikma-Amarin Case
Feb 04 2026
•
By
Dave Wallace
The Supreme Court’s decision could create a “bright line rule” for skinny-label generics, Landmon suggests
(Shutterstock)
