‘You’re Going To See A Much More Aggressive Approach’ – AAM Chief Murphy Sets Out Plans To Engage On Tariffs, Shortages And The IRA

US Leader Promises To Be Proactive In Making Industry’s Voice Heard

 
• By Dave Wallace

In a wide-ranging conversation, the AAM’s president and CEO John Murphy talks to Generics Bulletin about how the US industry association is planning to gain traction with the new Trump administration by adopting “a much more aggressive communications approach” on topics including medicines shortages, trade tariffs, PBM reform, the IRA and biosimilar interchangeability.

John Murphy discusses the AAM’s lobbying priorities (Shutterstock)

