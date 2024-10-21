A Sign Of Things To Come? Teva Bows To Galafold IP With 2037 US Settlement Agreement
Israeli Firm’s Deal Provides For Launch Only A Year Before Key US Patents Expire
With sales projected to peak at nearly $700m a year, Galafold – the first oral monotherapy for people living with the ultra-rare genetic disorder Fabry disease – is a lucrative target for ANDA sponsors. However, Teva, which has just put pen to paper on a patent-litigation settlement agreement, will have to wait more than a decade to roll out its generic product.