Teva Fined Half A Billion Dollars Over European Copaxone Antitrust Breach
Firm Says Decision Is ‘Not Supported By Facts’ And Vows Appeal
Teva has been fined €463m – just over half a billion US dollars – over a breach of EU antitrust rules, after the European Commission found that it abused its dominant position to delay competition to Copaxone, including by misusing the patent system and disparaging rivals. The firm has strongly disagreed with the decision – which is claims is “legally untested” and “not supported by the facts” – and says it will appeal.