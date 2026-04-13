Celltrion Sees Growth Opportunities As Lingering Uncertainty Over US Tariffs Is Resolved

Including Zymfentra, Which Is Sold As A New Drug And Not Biosimilar

 
• By Urtė Fultinavičiūtė
  
Umbrella shielding from falling ribbons with tariffs written on them
(Shutterstock)

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