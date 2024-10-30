Cosmetics Industry Q3: Cetaphil Investments Drive Galderma Derm Division; Inflation Impacting Direct-To-Consumer Sales; More
Galderma Group AG’s investments in Cetaphil launch, ‘re-energizing’ of brand pay off with sales of the dermatology unit up 10.6% in the third quarter. Separately, Spanish beauty company Puig reports its Fragrance and Fashion business grew 11.1% and its makeup division advanced 7.3% in the quarter, while data insights company Consumer Edge identifies slowdown in direct-to-consumer beauty sales.