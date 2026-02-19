AI-Native Software Offers Beauty Industry Automated Regulatory Compliance, R&D Assistance

IRI-Sys Platform Reflects Beauty’s Growing Dependence On AI

 
• By Eileen Francis
  
Artificial intelligence
• Source: Shutterstock
HBW Podcast

Explore how consumer health is evolving. On the go.

David Ridley hosts in-depth conversations with industry leaders.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Manufacturing

More from Business