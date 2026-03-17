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K-Pop Star Represents Pure Lab’s Dr. Althea Brand
Mar 17 2026
•
By
Malcolm Spicer
Jang Won-Young sings with the IVE group and is global ambassador for skincare brand Dr. Althea.
(Source: Pure Lab Co,)
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