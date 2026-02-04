Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Super Bowl LX Ads: E.l.f. Kicks Off Telenovela; Dove Revisits Body Positivity; More
Feb 04 2026
•
By
Eileen Francis
E.l.f. Cosmetics' telenovela-inspired Super Bowl ad featuring Melissa McCarthy
Explore how consumer health is evolving. On the go.
David Ridley hosts in-depth conversations with industry leaders.
More from Marketing & Advertising
More from Business