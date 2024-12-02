WA State Regulators Haven’t Softened Stance On Preservatives, Provided Clarity On Penalties As TFCA Effective Date Nears
The Washington Department of Ecology hasn’t backed down on its targeting of formaldehyde-releasing preservatives under the state’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, as industry still awaits a draft final rule. In a recent webinar, attorney Angela Deisch of Amin Wasserman Gurnani, LLP said the department has also not provided clarity on penalties under the law, which goes into effect 1 January.