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Four Validation Pillars Frame US FDA’s New Approach Methodologies For Rx And OTC Drugs
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The FDA is encouraging drug developers to explore alternatives to animal testing.
(Source: Shutterstock)
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