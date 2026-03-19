Four Validation Pillars Frame US FDA’s New Approach Methodologies For Rx And OTC Drugs

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Animal in lab
The FDA is encouraging drug developers to explore alternatives to animal testing. (Source: Shutterstock)
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