CapVest Has ‘Ambitious Plans’ For Stada As It Completes Takeover

Sets Sights On Both ‘Organic Growth And New Strategic Acquisitions’

 
• By Dave Wallace
  
CapVest has completed its majority acquisition of Stada (Shutterstock)
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