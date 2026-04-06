Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
CapVest Has ‘Ambitious Plans’ For Stada As It Completes Takeover
Sets Sights On Both ‘Organic Growth And New Strategic Acquisitions’
Apr 06 2026
•
By
Dave Wallace
CapVest has completed its majority acquisition of Stada
(Shutterstock)
Explore how consumer health is evolving. On the go.
David Ridley hosts in-depth conversations with industry leaders.
More from Deals
More from Business