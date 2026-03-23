Consumer Healthcare M&A, Investment Advisor Receives CHPA Lifetime Achievement Award

 
• By Malcolm Spicer
  
Fuad Sawaya, center, receives CHPA’s 2026 Combe Lifetime Achievement Award from president and CEO Scott Melville, from left, 2025 recipient Chris DeWolf, Fuad’s partner Faten Elmokdad, 2021 recipient Scott Emerson and 2022 recipient Gary Downing. (Source: CHPA)
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