P&G Inspired To Expand OTC Digestive Health Lineup With Wonderbelly From Ginger Health

 
• By Malcolm Spicer
  
Brothers Noah Kraft, left, and Lucas Kraft launched their firm, Ginger Health, in 2021 and had their first product, Wonderbelly Antacid, on the market the next year. (Source: Procter & Gamble)
HBW Podcast

Explore how consumer health is evolving. On the go.

David Ridley hosts in-depth conversations with industry leaders.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Deals

More from Business