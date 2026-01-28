Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
P&G Inspired To Expand OTC Digestive Health Lineup With Wonderbelly From Ginger Health
Jan 28 2026
•
By
Malcolm Spicer
Brothers Noah Kraft, left, and Lucas Kraft launched their firm, Ginger Health, in 2021 and had their first product, Wonderbelly Antacid, on the market the next year.
(Source: Procter & Gamble)
Explore how consumer health is evolving. On the go.
David Ridley hosts in-depth conversations with industry leaders.
More from Deals
More from Business