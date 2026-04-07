Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
EMA Explains How To Use ‘Emerging’ 3D Printing Technology For Solid Oral Drugs
Apr 07 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
A new EMA guidance deals with the use of three-dimensional printing in pharmaceutical manufacturing
(Shutterstock)
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