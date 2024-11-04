Bayer Launches ‘First-Of-Its-Kind’ PET Blister For Aleve In Netherlands
Bayer Consumer Health is replacing mixed material PVC blister packs with monomaterial PET blisters beginning with Aleve in the Netherlands. HBW Insight speaks to vice president and global head of design, packaging, product experience and sustainability, Chris Padain, about the "evolutionary" strategy behind the move, the complexities of choosing the right material for the right product, and the importance of industry cross-collaboration via associations like GSCF.