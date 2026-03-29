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No Subscription, No Compromise: Ultrahuman Returns To US With Ring Pro To Take On Oura
Mar 29 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
Ring Pro claims up to 15 days of battery life, with the Pro Charging Case adding up to 45 more. Customers who preorder the Ring Pro in the US will also receive the Ultrahuman Pro charging case.
(Source: Ultrahuman)
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