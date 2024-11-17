FDA Checking Boxes On PREA Requirement Exposure For OTC Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen NDAs
Questions from researchers and public health advocates during workshop to discuss FDA authority under PREA Act point to agency and OTC NDA sponsors having additional boxes to check on potential unmet needs in drugs indicated for children and specifically on clarity of labeling for consumers of low health literacy, narrowing indications to prevent confusion and education about OTC drug formulations for health care providers.