US FDA Could Use Shutdown To Improve As Foreign Agencies Compete For Regulatory Lead

Catalyst Healthcare Consulting founder and CEO Nancy Myers, second from right, says FDA staffing shakeup could be an opportunity for sponsors to get a fresh take on their ideas from the agency. Also on the panel at the BioFuture conference are, from left, Yeji Jesse Lee, Law360 senior healthcare reporter; Jennifer Hawks Bland, NewYorkBIO CEO; Cartier Esham, Esham Strategies CEO; and Peter Rubin, No Patient Left Behind executive director.

(Source: Alaric DeArment)